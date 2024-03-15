The Rams re-signed Rozeboom on a one-year deal Friday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

According to Rodrigue, Rozeboom had a couple offers from other teams, but he ultimately chose to return to Los Angeles for his fourth season with the team. The South Dakota State product had the best season of his career in 2023, racking up 79 total tackles and four passes defended, including one interception, in 17 regular-season outings. Expect Rozeboom to have the opportunity to compete for a starting inside linebacker spot once again this offseason.