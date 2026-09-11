Rozeboom (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Rozeboom was a limited participant in all three practices this past week due to a foot injury. He's demonstrated durability over the past four years, playing in all but two regular-season games in that span, but his status for Week 1 may not be known until the Buccaneers release their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If Roseboom doesn't play, then SirVocea Dennis would be the top depth option at inside linebacker behind Alex Anzalone and rookie second-rounder Josiah Trotter.