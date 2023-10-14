Rozeboom (thigh) has the green light to play in Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Rozeboom started the week as a DNP then logged a limited workload Thursday followed by a full session Friday. Barring any setbacks, he is set to take on his usual workload at inside linebacker.
