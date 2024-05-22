Bennett has been participating in the Rams' OTAs, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Bennett, who the Rams selected in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, spent his entire rookie season on the reserve/non-football illness list for an undisclosed reason. Now that he's back on the field, Bennett is slated to see practice reps this spring behind starter Matthew Stafford and No. 2 QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who is in line to miss the first two games of the regular season for violating the NFL's performance enhancing substances policy. Also currently in the team's backup signal-caller mix along with Bennett is Dresser Winn.