Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday that it is less likely that Bennett (illness) will return with the team this season, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Bennett was placed on the reserve/NFI list on Sept. 13 with an illness, though Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reported at the time that McVay did not expand on the specifics of the illness "out of respect for the particulars and the specifics." With Matthew Stafford sustaining a UCL sprain in his right thumb in the Rams' 43-20 loss to the Cowboys Sunday, Bennett would have been in line to take over as the backup QB behind Brett Rypien if Stafford were to miss time, but it appears as though the rookie quarterback out of Georgia is unlikely to make an appearance in the 2023 season.