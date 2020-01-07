Play

Bell finished the 2019 season with 89 tackles (66 solo), two forced fumbles, 1.5 sacks, one interception and a touchdown.

He also recovered five fumbles. The Ohio State product ends the final year of his rookie deal with steady numbers, as he's compiled between 83 and 89 tackles in all four years of his NFL career. Bell started all 13 of his appearances in 2019 while securing his first interception and first touchdown on a scoop-and-score against Seattle in Week 3. The safety is just one of a long list of Saints who will be free agents in 2020.

