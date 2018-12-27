Seahawks' Germain Ifedi: Clear of groin issue
Ifedi (groin) was a full participant at practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Ifedi was inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs due to the groin injury, but appears good to go heading into Week 17. The 24-year-old should return to his starting role at right tackle against the Cardinals assuming he avoids any setbacks.
