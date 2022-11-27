Treadwell was elevated from the Seahawks' practice squad to their active roster Saturday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Treadwell enjoyed his best NFL campaign with Jacksonville last season, racking up 33 receptions on 51 targets for 434 yards and one touchdown over 12 games. He joined Seattle's practice squad Nov. 1 and will now suit up for the first time this season. With DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Marquise Goodwin all healthy and filling the top three slots on the wide-receiver depth chart, Treadwell and Seattle's other remaining wideouts could have a hard time seeing opportunities Sunday against the Raiders.