Rudolph completed five of seven pass attempts for 52 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing twice for 12 yards during Saturday's 27-15 preseason win over the Bills.
Rudolph has been impressive over his first two preseason appearances this year, but Mitch Trubisky also turned in a solid performance Saturday after struggling in the opener. While Rudolph still appears to be the No. 3 option in the quarterback room, he'll likely make the 53-man roster if the team opts to begin the regular season with three signal callers.
More News
-
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Impresses against Tampa Bay•
-
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Heads back to Pittsburgh•
-
Mason Rudolph: Visiting with Pittsburgh•
-
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Set to back up Trubisky•
-
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Not in line to start Sunday•
-
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Chance to start in Week 15•