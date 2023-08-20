Rudolph completed five of seven pass attempts for 52 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing twice for 12 yards during Saturday's 27-15 preseason win over the Bills.

Rudolph has been impressive over his first two preseason appearances this year, but Mitch Trubisky also turned in a solid performance Saturday after struggling in the opener. While Rudolph still appears to be the No. 3 option in the quarterback room, he'll likely make the 53-man roster if the team opts to begin the regular season with three signal callers.