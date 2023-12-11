Coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday that Stroud remains in concussion protocol, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Ryans confirmed that Stroud has been diagnosed with a concussion. The team is likely to take a cautious approach with its rookie quarterback, even in the midst of a heated playoff race, so Stroud seems unlikely to suit up for Sunday's game in Tennessee. Stroud's participation level in practice will offer insight into how quickly he's progressing through the concussion protocol, but if Stroud fails to gain clearance before Sunday, Davis Mills would be in line to make his first start of the season.