The Texans placed Pierce (ankle) on injured reserve Saturday, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Pierce sustained a high-ankle sprain last Sunday at Dallas, and while there was an initial belief that he'd be sidelined for just 1-to-2 weeks, the tide has changed, and he'll now miss the final four games of the campaign. Operating as Houston's lead running back as a rookie fourth-round pick this year, he'll cap it with 220 carries for 939 yards (4.3 YPC) and four touchdowns and 30 catches (on 39 targets) for 165 yards and one more score in 13 appearances.