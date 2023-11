Pierce (ankle) is practicing Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Pierce returned to practice Friday as a limited participant before missing a third straight game Sunday against the Cardinals. He's on track to be ready for an AFC Battle with Jacksonville on Sunday, though he probably won't be returning to a lead role after Devin Singletary put forth Houston's two best rushing performances of the season the past two weeks (30-150-1 and 22-112-1).