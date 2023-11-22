Pierce (ankle) was a full practice participant Wednesday.

Pierce missed a third straight game this past Sunday against the Cardinals, but he appeared to take a step in the right direction leading up to that contest, as he was able to return to practice Friday as a limited participant. He's now opened Week 12 prep as a full participant, signaling that he's moved past the ankle issue and is on track to suit up Sunday against the Jaguars. Though Pierce has served as Houston's starting running back in each of his seven appearances this season and could take the first snap against Jacksonville, Pierce may be the starter in name only. According to Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle, Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik said Wednesday that he believes in "sharing the load" out of the backfield between Pierce and Devin Singletary, who served as the team's lead back over the past three weeks. Considering that Singletary averaged 5.0 yards per carry and scored two touchdowns on 52 totes over the past two games, any timeshare arrangement is seemingly more likely to tilt in his favor, given the extent to which Pierce struggled prior to missing time. Pierce is averaging just 3.0 yards per carry, last among all players with at least 200 carries this season.