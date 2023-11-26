Pierce (ankle) rushed five times for 14 yards and caught his only target for four yards in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Jaguars.

In his return from a three-week absence, Pierce finished with one fewer carry and four fewer rushing yards than Devin Singletary. While Singletary was hardly better on the ground, he contributed 54 receiving yards, which is almost double Pierce's season high receiving total of 28 yards from back in Week 3. Pierce has just 341 rushing yards on 114 carries (3.0 YPC) and only one scrimmage touchdown in eight appearances heading into a Week 13 visit from the Broncos.