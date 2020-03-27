Texans' Randall Cobb: Credits improved hamstring strength

Cobb, who recently agreed to sign with the Texans, said he felt better in 2019 than he had in previous seasons, getting good results after he strengthened his hamstrings, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Cobb claims the Cowboys training staff identified his weak hamstrings as a potential limiting factor and worked with him to strengthen the muscles during the offseason. He went on to produce his most receiving yards (828) since 2015 and his best mark for yards per target (10.0) since 2014, despite being charged with eight drops. Cobb averaged 9.1 yards before the catch on his 55 receptions, compared to 3.9 in his final season with the Packers. He's proven himself a bit more dynamic than the typical slot receiver, and Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson should be able to take advantage of Cobb's ability to work downfield from an inside alignment. The 29-year-old has agreed to a three-year, $27 million contract, joining Will Fuller and Kenny Stills in a receiving corps that recently lost DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals.