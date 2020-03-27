Texans' Randall Cobb: Credits improved hamstring strength
Cobb, who recently agreed to sign with the Texans, said he felt better in 2019 than he had in previous seasons, getting good results after he strengthened his hamstrings, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Cobb claims the Cowboys training staff identified his weak hamstrings as a potential limiting factor and worked with him to strengthen the muscles during the offseason. He went on to produce his most receiving yards (828) since 2015 and his best mark for yards per target (10.0) since 2014, despite being charged with eight drops. Cobb averaged 9.1 yards before the catch on his 55 receptions, compared to 3.9 in his final season with the Packers. He's proven himself a bit more dynamic than the typical slot receiver, and Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson should be able to take advantage of Cobb's ability to work downfield from an inside alignment. The 29-year-old has agreed to a three-year, $27 million contract, joining Will Fuller and Kenny Stills in a receiving corps that recently lost DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals.
More News
-
Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Inking deal with Houston•
-
Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Could re-sign in Dallas•
-
Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Reuniting with Mike McCarthy?•
-
Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Solid first season in Dallas•
-
Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Five catches in Sunday's loss•
-
Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Held to negative yards Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty QB winners and losers
The quarterback carousel sent shockwaves through the NFL, but the Dynasty implications were...
-
Jalen Reagor prospect profile
Jalen Reagor's final collegiate season was statistically underwhelming. Was it a warning sign...
-
Jalen Hurts Prospect Profile
Every year, a rookie quarterback offers crazy upside, but also serious downside. Former Alabama...
-
Dynasty tight end winners and losers
There were far more winners than losers at tight end over the past month.
-
Post-free agency non-PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our first post-free agency non-PPR mock draft for 2020.
-
Dynasty wide receiver winners and losers
Two big trades altered the Dynasty landscape at the wide receiver position.