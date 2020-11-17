Cunningham collected 14 total tackles, including half a tackle for loss during Sunday's 10-7 loss to Cleveland.
Houston's defense was unable to generate a takeaway for the sixth time this season, but Cunningham lit up the box score with his second-highest tackle total of 2020. After racking up an eye-popping 142 tackles last season, the Vanderbilt product sits just eight tackles short of the century mark with seven games still remaining on Houston's schedule. Cunningham also has three sacks on the season, but he remains without a forced turnover after generating two in 2019.