Cunningham tied for the team lead with eight tackles in Sunday's 42-36 loss to the Titans.

Cunningham now has 61 tackles and passed Benardrick McKinney (60) for most tackles by a Texans player in the first six games of a season. He also became the 10th player in NFL history with at least 60 tackles and 2.0 sacks within the first six games of a season.