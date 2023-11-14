Moore recorded two receptions on four targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 20-6 loss to the Buccaneers.
Moore managed his highest target total of the season, though that didn't change his level of production. He's failed to top 30 yards in five consecutive games and has a combined seven targets in that span.
