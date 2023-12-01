There are now two weeks of the regular season left in most Fantasy Football leagues. Which means we're rapidly approaching the end of the stash column for the season. We're going to try to finish with a bang with some league winners in these final weeks.

In the other four categories below you'll find future streamers, rookie stashes, backup running backs, and deep-league stashes. For the first three categories, I am looking for guys rostered in 65% of leagues or less. For the deep-league stashes, I'll target guys rostered in fewer than 10% of leagues who I haven't mentioned yet.

You can also plan further in the future by checking out my Dynasty Trade Chart available at SportsLine.

Playoff Stashes

New Orleans Saints DST (58%)

The Saints are at home against Tommy DeVito and the New York Giants in Week 15. They may rank as the No. 1 defense in Fantasy that week. Their Week 16 matchup is at the Rams, which is a bit uncertain this far out and they face Tampa Bay in Week 17. The Saints are less of a priority if you're tracking towards a playoff bye.

Maybe I'm just desperately hoping that Rodgers will save my Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson shares. But the dream became slightly more realistic when the Jets opened Rodgers' practice window. One way or another, we'll know for sure in the next three weeks. In Week 16 the Jets are home against the Washington Commanders, which is absolutely the best matchup for quarterbacks.

Beckham is on bye this week and only played 23 snaps in each of the Ravens' last two games. So it won't be easy to trust him in Week 14 either. But if he comes out of the bye healthy, Beckham's 41% targets per route run in his last two games suggest that he could be a league winner as a full-time player.

Michael Wilson is expected back this season and when he returns Moore should move back into his slot role. Greg Dortch has been in that role the past two weeks and saw 17 targets in those two games. Moore could be close to a must-start WR3 in that role in the playoffs.

Week 14 streamers

QB Gardner Minshew (53%)

If Minshew falls flat against the Titans this week then Will Levis may be the best option against the Dolphins. But the Bengals defense has been one of the worst in the league on a per-play basis this season and the Colts probably won't be quite as run-heavy without Jonathan Taylor.

TE Tyler Conklin (35%)

Conklin has a pair of double-digit Fantasy point outputs in the past month and the Texans have been amongst the worst at defending tight ends all season long.

DST Green Bay Packers (29%)

It's nice having the Giants back to simplify at least one of the streaming calls. While Tommy DeVito has done some nice things, he still has an absolutely incredible 21.1% sack rate. For one week, at least, you can refer to this defense as the Green Bay Sackers.

K Blake Grupe (46%)

Watch his health but as long as Grupe is good to go he'll project as a top-six kicker due to his offense and his Week 14 situation. He'll be at home, in a dome, as a heavy favorite against a bad Panthers defense. The set up doesn't get much better, but playing with Derek Carr is another boost.

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Rookie stashes

Douglas will miss Week 13 with a concussion but if he returns in Week 14 I will be starting him. He's seen nine targets in each of his last two games and left one of those early. I project him as the No. 1 WR for New England rest of season and a solid No. 3 for Fantasy managers. If he starts scoring touchdowns with any regularity, he'll be even more than that.

I know how frustrating Johnston has been. And if he doesn't flash by year's end I will be just about ready to throw in the towel myself. But he's still a Round 1 rookie receiver attached to one of the most prolific passers in the league. If they do click down the stretch, Johnston's upside is undeniable.

Wilson saw a 19% target share in Kyler Murray's first start of 2023 and he's been unable to get back on the field since. Wilson has been elite on a per target basis, averaging 11.2 yards per target. When he's healthy, he could be a high-upside WR3.

Backup running backs

Honestly, this could be a category error. When the Bears come off their bye Johnson may just be the lead back. Johnson saw a career-high 15 touches in Week 12 and the only reason he wasn't added everywhere is because he isn't playing this week. He is a high priority stash.

De'Von Achane will return in Week 13 so I am sure we will see him dropped in a lot of leagues. I would like to hold if I can. Both Mostert and Achane have extensive injury histories and this is arguably the most explosive offense in the league. An injury to one of them makes Wilson a high-end flex. An injury to both makes him a league-winning running back.

Mitchell is fully healthy and would likely see close to 20 touches per game is something happens to Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey's Fantasy managers should want the protection this time of year, every one else should want the upside.

Deep-league stashes

I would very much like to pretend like Justin Watson's 11-target outing didn't happen. I don't want to start him even as a No. 3 receiver this week. But he should be rostered in far more than 7% of leagues. If Mahomes goes right back to Watson this week and the receiver scores a touchdown, there is going to be a dog fight for him on the waiver wire next week.

Flacco is starting Week 13 for the Browns and I wouldn't be surprised to see him start rest of season. He's a must-roster in Superflex leagues, and a potential start if you're desperate. He's a luxury stash in deeper one-QB leagues, expecially if you don't have a top-12 starter.

Sermon is the clear No. 2 behind Zack Moss and would be in line for 15-to-20 touches in Week 14 if something happens to moss this week. The running back position has been a very valuable role in this iteration of Shane Steichen's offense.