Saquon Barkley New York Giants RB

Barkley (ankle) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Bills after once again practicing in limited fashion all week. Per early Sunday reports, the team is optimistic that Barkley will return from a three-game absence but will monitor him closely through pregame warmups to ensure there are no setbacks. If Barkley is indeed able to suit up, he'll face a Buffalo defense that's surprisingly allowed 147.7 rushing yards per game over the last three contests. If there's any change of plan with Barkley, Matt Breida should once again serve as the lead back for New York.

Austin Ekeler Los Angeles Chargers RB

Ekeler is off the injury report ahead of Monday night's game against the Cowboys after practicing in full all week following a three-game absence due to an ankle injury. As per beat writer reports, Ekeler should be able to handle a normal workload in his return, pushing Joshua Kelley back to a firm No. 2 role in the process. With Mike Williams having gone on injured reserve with an ACL tear while Ekeler was sidelined, the highly versatile back will potentially return to a slightly bigger pass-catching role than he already enjoys.

Jahmyr Gibbs Detroit Lions RB

Gibbs (hamstring) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week. In his second straight absence, Craig Reynolds will once again operate in the No. 2 role behind David Montgomery after rushing seven times for 52 yards and a touchdown in that capacity against the Panthers in Week 5.

Miles Sanders Carolina Panthers RB

Sanders (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after missing practice all week. With Sanders unavailable, Chuba Hubbard, who's logged double-digit carries on 13 occasions during his two-plus seasons, is in line to serve as the lead back for Carolina, albeit in a game where the team's ground attack could be rendered obsolete by the second half.

James Conner Arizona Cardinals RB

Conner (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In his stead, a combination of Keaontay Ingram and rookie Emari Demercado is expected to handle the bulk of Arizona's work on the ground beginning with Sunday's game against the Rams.

Khalil Herbert Chicago Bears RB

Herbert (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Friday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. For Week 6 purposes against the Vikings, Herbert's absence combined with that of rookie Roschon Johnson's (concussion) will thrust offseason addition D'Onta Foreman, who hasn't been active since Week 1, into a lead back role.

Achane (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. Per early Sunday reports, Achane should have a very good chance of returning after the four-game absence. Salvon Ahmed, who held the primary backup job behind Raheem Mostert heading into the season before Achane's emergence, is slated to work as the No. 2 back for Sunday's game against the Panthers with Jeff Wilson (ribs/finger) not yet ready for a return.

Jeff Wilson Miami Dolphins RB

Wilson (ribs/finger) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, and although he put in three limited practices this past week, he was not activated Saturday for Sunday's game against the Panthers. Wilson should have a good chance of suiting up in Week 7 against the Eagles.

Roschon Johnson Chicago Bears RB

Johnson (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Vikings after missing practice all week. His absence, combined with that of Khalil Herbert (IR-ankle) and Travis Homer (hamstring), sets up D'Onta Foreman and Darrynton Evans to work as Chicago's backs versus Minnesota.

Elijah Mitchell San Francisco 49ers RB

Mitchell (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns but finished the week with two limited practices. If he were to sit out a second consecutive game, Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price would handle any backup snaps behind Christian McCaffrey.

Gary Brightwell New York Giants RB

Brightwell (ankle) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Bills after sandwiching two limited practices around a missed Thursday session. If Brightwell isn't able to play, rookie Eric Gray would slot into a complementary/pass-catching role.

Travis Homer Chicago Bears RB