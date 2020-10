Khudobin will be allowed to hit the open market Friday after undergoing arm surgery Thursday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Khudobin went 14-10 on the way to the Stanley Cup Finals in which he registered a 2.69 GAA and .917 save percentage. The netminder likely earned himself a decent payraise heading into free agency, though the Stars remain interested in bringing him back into the fold for the 2020-21 campaign.