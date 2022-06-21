Kuemper allowed five goals on 22 shots before he was replaced by Pavel Francouz in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Lightning in Game 3.

Kuemper exited in the second period, and Francouz stopped nine of 10 shots after that point, though the shot totals suggest the Lightning eased up a bit. This was Kuemper's first loss since Game 5 versus the Blues in the second round, and it's particularly jarring after he posted a 16-save shutout in Game 2 against the Lightning. Head coach Jared Bednar has not named a starting goalie for Wednesday's Game 4, though Kuemper seems likely to get a chance to redeem himself.