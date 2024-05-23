Landeskog (knee) will not be retiring and is focusing on returning for the 2024-25 campaign, Meghan Angley of DNVR Avalanche reports Thursday.

Landeskog's future was understandably in doubt considering he hasn't played in an NHL game since June of 2022. If given the all-clear ahead of next season, the 31-year-old winger should be in contention for a top-six role and should still be capable of putting up 25-30 goals.