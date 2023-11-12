Prosvetov allowed two goals on 14 shots in relief of Alexandar Georgiev in Saturday's 8-2 loss to the Blues.

The Blues didn't ease up in the third period, and Prosvetov gave up a pair of goals over the final five minutes. The 24-year-old has made two starts and two relief appearances this season, allowing seven goals on 69 shots. Georgiev has struggled of late, but Prosvetov hasn't shown enough consistency in a backup role to ease some of the starter's heavy burden. The Avalanche are on the road for Monday's game versus the Kraken, a team that scored four times on 22 shots against Prosvetov on Thursday.