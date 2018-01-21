Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Wins eighth straight game
Bernier made 27 saves in a 3-1 victory over the Rangers on Saturday afternoon.
Bernie has now won eight straight games and all seven of his starts in that span. All of those wins have come against teams in playoff position. Bernier's game has rebounded nicely and this counting stats are suddenly solid. And he is proving he can carry the mail, at least short term, while Semyon Varlamov is out. Keep him in your blue paint.
