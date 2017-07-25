Nieto inked a one-year, $1 million contract with the Avalanche on Tuesday, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reports.

Nieto filed for salary arbitration on July 6, but a hearing will no longer be necessary now that he's signed a fresh deal with Colorado. The 24-year-old American is a solid bottom-six forward and an important part of the Avalanche's penalty-killing unit, but his limited offensive upside -- 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in 59 games last season -- keeps him off the radar in most fantasy formats.

