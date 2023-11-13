Athanasiou is week-to-week with a lower-body injury, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Considering the expected length of his recovery, it wouldn't be surprising to see Athanasiou land on injured reserve in the coming days. The 29-year-old forward has picked up only four helpers while averaging 12:45 of ice time through 11 contests this campaign, so most fantasy managers shouldn't need to keep tabs on his status.