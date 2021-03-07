De Haan (hand) won't play in Sunday's matchup against the Lightning, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

De Haan is ailing after blocking a shot during Friday's win over the Lightning, and he'll miss his first game of the season. Wyatt Kalynuk and Lucas Carlsson will both enter the lineup in De Haan's place, so the Blackhawks will roll with 11 forwards and seven defensemen.