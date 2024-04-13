Bedard registered a power-play assist in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Predators.

The Predators converted on all three of their power-play opportunities whereas the Blackhawks lit the lamp on one of their four chances with the extra attacker. Bedard set up a one-timer for Phillipp Kurashev that was clocked in at 91 miles per hour on the way to Chicago's lone tally. It's safe to say that Bedard has not looked out of place on hockey's biggest stage, as the 18-year-old phenom has dialed in 60 points (22 goals, 38 assists) -- including 21 power-play points -- through 65 games.