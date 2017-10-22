Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Contributes two assists
Keith dished out a pair of assists and was a plus-3 in Saturday's win over Arizona.
Keith is now sporting a four-game point streak, giving him seven assists through nine games this season. While he's yet to find twine, Keith has been logging very heavy minutes and putting lots of pucks on net, so he's bound to get on the board soon. He's about as consistent as the come on the blueline, so make sure you get him in your lineup.
