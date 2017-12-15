Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Earns assist Thursday

Keith garnered an assist in Chicago's 5-1 victory over Winnipeg on Thursday.

Keith rifled a puck from the blue line that was deflected into the back of the net by Nick Schmaltz. The helper -- his 15th of the year -- ended a five-game pointless streak for the defenseman. While the veteran may not be a prolific goal scorer, fantasy owners were likely hoping he would have notched his first of the year by now.