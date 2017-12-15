Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Earns assist Thursday
Keith garnered an assist in Chicago's 5-1 victory over Winnipeg on Thursday.
Keith rifled a puck from the blue line that was deflected into the back of the net by Nick Schmaltz. The helper -- his 15th of the year -- ended a five-game pointless streak for the defenseman. While the veteran may not be a prolific goal scorer, fantasy owners were likely hoping he would have notched his first of the year by now.
More News
Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Will play Saturday•
Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Dealing with minor illness•
Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Tallies two assists•
Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Mixed bag this month•
Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Contributes two assists•
Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Posts minus-4 rating in loss•
