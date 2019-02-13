Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: First two-point game of 2019
Keith registered a goal, an assist and three blocked shots in Tuesday's loss to the Bruins.
He scored a goal with just 23 seconds left in the second period to bring the Hawks within two goals and he assisted Erik Gustafsson's third-period score to make it a game again. Keith is no longer in his prime, but he can still show a spark like this now and then. The 35-year-old now has 24 points in 56 games.
