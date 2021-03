Keith scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Stars.

Keith finally deposited a goal of his own, and his second-period marker stood as the game-winner. The 37-year-old blueliner has struggled to nine points through 28 games -- that's the worst scoring pace he's produced since he had 21 points in 81 games a rookie in 2005-06. Keith has added 60 shots on net, 47 blocked shots and 18 PIM this year.