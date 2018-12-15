Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Picks up pair of helpers
Keith tallied two assists and fired two shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.
Keith has been red hot recently, racking up seven helpers in his last six contests while posting a plus-3 rating over that span. The veteran blueliner will look to extend his scoring streak to four games Sunday against San Jose.
