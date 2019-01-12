Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Ready to roll Saturday

Keith (illness) took the ice during morning skate Saturday, indicating he should be good to go for the evening's contest against the Golden Knights, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Given that it was an illness that prevented Keith from practicing Friday, his return to practice should be good enough for confirmation that he's going to play in the contest. The veteran blueliner has seemingly hit his stride recently, collecting four points in his last four games, and will look to continue on that path Saturday against a Vegas club that has won seven of its last eight games.