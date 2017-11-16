Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Tallies two assists

Keith had two assists in a 6-3 win over the Rangers on Wednesday.

Keith has 10 points now, but they are all assists. Additionally, he only has three of those helpers over his last 10 games. Keith hasn't put a shot on goal in his last two contests, and that won't help him light the lamp.

