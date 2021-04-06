Lankinen is in line to start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game versus the Stars, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Lankinen has struggled a bit recently, suffering back-to-back losses to the Hurricanes and Predators while posting a sub-par 3.53 GAA and .865 save percentage. He'll attempt to right the ship and secure his 14th win of the season in a home matchup with a Dallas squad that's 6-7-3 on the road this year.