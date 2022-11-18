Sillinger scored a goal in Thursday's 6-4 win against Montreal.

Sillinger got off to a really slow start, registering just two assists in his first 13 games. He is on a three-game point streak now though, giving him two goals and five points in 16 contests this season. He was taken with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 Draft and does have a lot of offensive upside.