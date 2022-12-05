Merzlikins will defend the cage on the road against the Penguins on Tuesday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Merzlikins will make his first appearance in the crease for the Jackets since he suffered a lower-body injury versus the Flyers on Nov. 15. Even with Merzlikins healthy, he is far from a lock for regular starts and will likely continue to serve as the secondary choice behind Joonas Korpisalo.