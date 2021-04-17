Coach John Tortorella confirmed Saturday that Nyquist (shoulder) won't return this season, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

This news was expected, as Nyquist wasn't going to be medically cleared until early May, and the Blue Jackets will likely be eliminated from the playoffs by then. The 31-year-old should be 100 percent for the 2021-22 campaign. Nyquist posted 15 goals and 27 assists for the Blue Jackets last season; he has two years left on his contract in Columbus.