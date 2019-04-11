Jones scored the game-winning goal on the power play during Wednesday's 4-3 victory over the Lightning in Game 1 of their first-round series.

The 24-year-old continues to make a habit of scoring clutch goals -- 11 of his 39 regular-season tallies for Columbus have been game-winners -- but his third-period goal in this one was his biggest yet. Jones now has two goals and 12 points in 18 career postseason games, and he'll likely need to keep coming up big if the Jackets are going to stage an improbable upset in this series.