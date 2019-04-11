Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Pots power-play winner
Jones scored the game-winning goal on the power play during Wednesday's 4-3 victory over the Lightning in Game 1 of their first-round series.
The 24-year-old continues to make a habit of scoring clutch goals -- 11 of his 39 regular-season tallies for Columbus have been game-winners -- but his third-period goal in this one was his biggest yet. Jones now has two goals and 12 points in 18 career postseason games, and he'll likely need to keep coming up big if the Jackets are going to stage an improbable upset in this series.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Salvages outing with helper•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Massive minutes will continue•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Sets franchise record•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Extends point streak•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Power-play production way down•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Slated to play Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...