Gavrikov scored a goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.
Gavrikov converted on a David Savard feed in the second period. The tally was the Russian's first point in four games during the series. Gavrikov has added nine shots on goal, eight hits, seven blocked shots, and a plus-3 rating in a mostly defensive role on the second pairing.
