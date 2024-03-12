Chinakhov sustained an upper-body injury and won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Canadiens, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Chinakhov exited in the first period and was quickly ruled out during the first intermission. His absence comes at a time where the Blue Jackets are also missing Kirill Marchenko (illness), leaving the team a bit thin at forward. It's unclear if Chinakhov will be able to play Thursday versus the Senators.