Vrana picked up a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Vrana got St. Louis on the board in the second period with his first goal of the season, ripping a wrist shot past Connor Ingram from the slot, before picking up an assist on a Sammy Blais tally in the third. The 27-year-old Vrana now has a goal and two assists through three games to start the year, picking up where he left off with the Blues last season when he tallied 10 goals and 14 points in 20 games following a midseason trade from Detroit.