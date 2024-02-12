Binnington made 30 saves on 32 shots in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Canadiens.

The Blues never trailed on the afternoon, giving Binnington plenty of cushion as he won for the fourth time in his last five starts. The 30-year-old netminder is locked in, posting a 2.09 GAA and .930 save percentage since the beginning of January with a 7-2-1 record in his last 10 starts. With St. Louis having worked its way into the playoff picture, it's not clear how available Binnington might be at the trade deadline.