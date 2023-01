Kyrou provided a goal in a 5-3 loss to the Sabres on Tuesday.

Kyrou's marker at 0:47 of the third frame reduced Buffalo's lead to 4-3, but St. Louis was unable to close the gap any further. It was his 23rd goal and 46th point in 45 games in 2022-23. Kyrou has found the back of the net in each of his last three games, and the 25-year-old has six markers over his last 11 contests.