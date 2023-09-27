Kapanen (upper body) won't play in Tuesday's preseason game versus the Blue Jackets.
Kapanen was initially scheduled to play Tuesday, but the injury was revealed just before puck drop. The 27-year-old winger can be considered day-to-day until further information becomes available. The Blues' next preseason contest is Thursday in Chicago.
More News
-
Blues' Kasperi Kapanen: Faces alcohol-related charge•
-
Blues' Kasperi Kapanen: Grabs helper in loss•
-
Blues' Kasperi Kapanen: Nets overtime winner Thursday•
-
Blues' Kasperi Kapanen: Three-point effort in win•
-
Blues' Kasperi Kapanen: Two points including GWG•
-
Blues' Kasperi Kapanen: Scores game-winner Friday•