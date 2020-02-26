Kostin has scored back-to-back, game-winning goals for AHL San Antonio.

Kostin had a cup of coffee with the big club earlier this season, and although he scored his first NHL goal, it was clear he still has work to do before becoming a fixture in the lineup. Playing top-line minutes in the AHL will help get him there, and he's becoming more comfortable by the day, as he's racked up 10 goals and nine assists over the last 22 games. It took the 20-year-old 66 games in 2018-19 to reach the 10-goal mark.