Lauzon suited up in the postseason with a splint on his hand after undergoing hand surgery after Game 1 of the first-round series against Washington, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

The fact that Lauzon missed just four games following his hand surgery will no doubt endear him to the Boston faithful. Still, the defenseman ended the year bogged down in a 25-game goal drought dating back to April 8 versus Washington and only contributed three helpers over that stretch. Given his limited offensive upside, Lauzon figures to go undrafted in most season-long fantasy formats, even deeper leagues.