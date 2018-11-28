Bruins' Ryan Donato: Gets call from parent club
Donato was recalled from AHL Providence on Wednesday.
Donato heads back to the NHL in the wake of an undisclosed injury to Jake DeBrusk. The Bruins technically would have had the requisite number of forwards even without Donato, but then again, extra depth is needed with two-way star Patrice Bergeron (ribs) out of commission. Donato has one power-play goal representing his point total over 11 NHL games this season.
